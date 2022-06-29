Restaurant roundup: Opening and reopening plans in the Eau Claire area

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People looking to grab a bite will soon have more restaurant options in the Chippewa Valley.
The old Pier 1 Imports building in Eau Claire has the potential to hold several businesses, including the future location of Crumbl Cookies.
"We are an open kitchen concept, which means when you walk into our store, you will see us cracking the eggs, measuring the flour, mixing, sticking them in the ovens, pulling them out of the ovens, topping them in front of you," said franchise co-owner and operator Connie Young. "We serve them warm or chilled depending on what the recipe calls for."
Crumbl Cookies has more than 500 stores nationwide, and Connie and her husband Rory Young of Menomonie plan to open their Crumbl in late fall or early winter.
"We were, through the pandemic, in jobs that we loved, but we were just both dealing in two different companies with death and dying and the complications and political arena around that. We just decided it was time to do something a little more enjoyable, a little more fun," Connie Young said.
Five cookies will rotate on the menu each week, but the chocolate chip cookie will be served year-round. One cookie costs $4 and is about four servings.
Over on the west side of town by Clairemont Avenue, Minnesota-based Hawaii Poke Bowl plans to open its sixth location.
"It's like deconstructed sushi," said store manager of the Eau Claire location Carissa Brooks. "You have your rice as your base, or you can switch to mixed greens. And then we have an assortment of fish, so we have our salmon and our tuna and then we have created a bunch of different kinds of mixes and flavors to go with some other fish options."
Food will be served similar to Chipotle where you go down the line and pick which ingredients you'd like. One poke bowl can cost anywhere from $11 to $15, depending on your customization.
Hawaii Poke Bowl plans to open in September and is located between Chipotle and Starbucks in front of the old Shopko building.
"We really feel like it would bring a good healthy, quick lunch option and dinner option for those people who need something fresh and light," Brooks said.
Officials from Red Coal BBQ Family Restaurant announced on their Facebook page that they will not be reopening at their current location after an accidental fire in the kitchen in May. They have not yet provided an update on their future location.
Vangjel Kapbardhi, owner of Dhimiters and Pizza Del Re, hopes to reopen Pizza Del Re by the end of August or early September.
He said the kitchen remodel is almost complete and that they plan to do some training with the previous owners on the recipes before they reopen.
According to its Facebook page, Connell's Club 12 in Fall Creek plans to reopen in two weeks on Thursday, July 14. 100% of the staff is returning plus a few new faces.
If you're interested in working for Hawaii Poke Bowl, you can either scan the QR code on the storefront of the Eau Claire location or go to hawaiipokeusa.com.
If you'd like to work at Crumbl, go to crumblcookies.com.