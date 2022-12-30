You Ask, We Answer: What Eau Claire restaurants opened and closed this year?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire is a city of foodies, and this You Ask, We Answer question comes from someone who wants to know which restaurants opened and closed this year.
Executive director of Visit Eau Claire Benny Anderson said great restaurants are an important part of tourism, and that there are a lot of people and resources who want to see them succeed.
"You've got Facebook pages like the Eau Claire Foodies that can literally blow up a restaurant very quickly just by talking about it a little bit," Anderson said. "You've got all of these places and resources also to help you grow a restaurant whether it be starting up a restaurant with the small business development center, Downtown Eau Claire Inc., or economic development."
Here are the highlights:
Opened
Reboot Social, 220 S Barstow Street
Cranky Buzzard, 409 Galloway Street
WichCraft: Spirits & Sandwiches, 2839 Mall Drive
Plaza Azteca, 4800 Golf Road Suite #206
Hawaii Poke Bowl, 947 W Clairemont Ave St E
Good Wives - 2161 Eastridge Center
Valley Burger Company, 1004 Menomonie Street
Moved
Silly Serrano, 2006 Cameron Street (Previously located near Phoenix Park)
C&T's Soul Food, 963 West Clairemont (Previously known as South Side Soul located on Mall Drive)
Closed
Eau Juicy: Looking to move to a new location
Dhimiters: Oakwood Mall location closed, focusing on food truck and Pizza Del Rey
The Living Room: Closed, owners focusing on Burnett County business The Outpost
Red Coal: Temporarily closed as they search for a new location following fire
Galloway Grill: Now is home to Cranky Buzzard
Did we miss anything? Email fbosk@wqow.com for another restaurant to be added to the list.