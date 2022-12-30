 Skip to main content
You Ask, We Answer: What Eau Claire restaurants opened and closed this year?

  • Updated
Restaurant Houligan’s Salt and Pepper 02-10-2021

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire is a city of foodies, and this You Ask, We Answer question comes from someone who wants to know which restaurants opened and closed this year. 

Executive director of Visit Eau Claire Benny Anderson said great restaurants are an important part of tourism, and that there are a lot of people and resources who want to see them succeed.

"You've got Facebook pages like the Eau Claire Foodies that can literally blow up a restaurant very quickly just by talking about it a little bit," Anderson said. "You've got all of these places and resources also to help you grow a restaurant whether it be starting up a restaurant with the small business development center, Downtown Eau Claire Inc., or economic development."

Here are the highlights: 

Opened 

Reboot Social, 220 S Barstow Street

Cranky Buzzard, 409 Galloway Street

WichCraft: Spirits & Sandwiches, 2839 Mall Drive

Plaza Azteca, 4800 Golf Road Suite #206

Hawaii Poke Bowl, 947 W Clairemont Ave St E

Good Wives - 2161 Eastridge Center

Valley Burger Company, 1004 Menomonie Street 

Moved 

Silly Serrano, 2006 Cameron Street (Previously located near Phoenix Park)

C&T's Soul Food, 963 West Clairemont (Previously known as South Side Soul located on Mall Drive)

Closed

Eau Juicy: Looking to move to a new location

Dhimiters: Oakwood Mall location closed, focusing on food truck and Pizza Del Rey

The Living Room: Closed, owners focusing on Burnett County business The Outpost

Red Coal: Temporarily closed as they search for a new location following fire

Galloway Grill: Now is home to Cranky Buzzard 

Did we miss anything? Email fbosk@wqow.com for another restaurant to be added to the list. 

