WIAA Task Force reviews football conference realignments

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Area high school football conferences could see a shakeup in alignment in 2024.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's Conference Realignment Task Force voted Tuesday on 35 football-only requests in the first meeting of the memberships' realignment review process for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Fourteen of 27 submitted plans were modified and advanced for further review by the Task Force.
Multiple Chippewa Valley conferences could see changes in 2024.
In the Big Rivers Conference, the proposed realignment plan calls for member schools to be split into divisions with schools from the Valley Football Association.
Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North would be in the East division with D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, and Wausau West.
Teams in the West Division would include Chippewa Falls, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake, River Falls, and Superior.
There would be mandatory crossover for seven conference games.
Altoona would move from the Coulee Conference to the Middle Border Conference, replacing Rice Lake.
The Heart O' North Conference would feature large and small divisions, with the latter playing a crossover game with the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.
The Heart O' North-Large would feature Ashland, Barron, Bloomer, Cumberland, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles, Northwestern, St. Croix Falls, and Spooner.
There would not be a Lakeland Conference in 2024.
The Cloverbelt Conference and Dairyland Conference alignments would remain the same.
In 8-player, Chippewa Valley teams would play in the North Central East and West divisions.
In a release, the WIAA said newly affected schools with the modified solutions are invited to appear and provide feedback during a virtual meeting on January, 5, 2023.
All schools impacted by the modified realignment plan may provide feedback prior to and during the Task Force meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Schools that had requests denied may appeal the decision at the January 12 meeting before the Task Force finalizes the modified solutions.
Eight of the plans submitted for 8-player football conference realignment were referenced to modify conference alignment throughout the entire state in an all-encompassing plan advanced by the Task Force for further consideration.
Click here to see the Comprehensive Modified Conference Affiliations Plan for 11-player football
Click here to see the Comprehensive Modified Conference Affiliations Plan for 8-player football