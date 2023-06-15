Eau Claire man helps Badgers coach 'Gard' against cancer with upcoming golf outing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For years now a local man has turned his battle with cancer into an opportunity for the Chippewa Valley and Wisconsin.
A missed putt won't matter at Hickory Hills golf course in Eau Claire on Friday, June 23. That's because every top, chunk and double bogey has a deeper meaning.
"We need research. We need development. That needs money," said Bob Lesniewski.
Lesniewski, with the support of his wife Janet, organized a golf outing for Garding Against Cancer.
"Our first year we raised $17,000. Last year we raised $44,000. This year we are hoping to raise more than $50,000," said Lesniewski.
All donations are going to the Carbone Cancer Research Center in Madison.
"Bob's efforts and many others really mean a lot and inspire us at many levels," said Dr. Howard Bailey, director of the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. "We are not the University of Dane County, we are the University of Wisconsin. We are supposed to be working with and helping people throughout the state."
Garding Against Cancer began in 2016 after Badgers head coach Greg Gard lost his father to brain cancer.
"Almost seven years later, we've raised over $7.5 million, between research going on at Carbone is a large chunk of it, but we've also been able to help in almost a dozen areas across the state," said Gard.
That includes Eau Claire.
"You have somebody locally there in Bob and Janet that have really invested in the community and that's what we have tried to do with GAC," said Gard.
"It is absolutely amazing the people that have been touched by cancer in their lives, either personally, someone in their family, or a good friend," said Lesniewski. "This event has become personal to me. I was diagnosed with cancer 4 years ago. Through x-rays they did find I do have a tumor that is in my lung and heart area. The tumor, thanking my good friend God, is in remission."
Now Lesniewski is putting things into perspective.
"Medications that I am receiving everyday were not available 10 years ago. You all of sudden realize the importance of doing research for cancer."
As for those that find themselves in Bob's shoes, he said, "You're being blessed with another day of life and how are you going to live that? I've always been an individual to look back in regards to, how can I make the world a better place?"
It's safe to say Bob's efforts to do that, are nothing short of a hole in one.
The 108 spots are already filled for this year's golf outing, but you can still swing by and drop off a donation during the event. The event begins around 1 p.m. at Hickory Hills.
There will also be a silent auction, raffles and a 12-piece band.
If you would like to mail a check, you can make it payable to Garding Against Cancer. Checks can be sent to:
Janet/Bob Lesniewski
S. 8430 Oriole Drive
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Electronic payments can be made to Paypal: BeatCancer2022@yahoo.com