Golfers benefit the Chippewa Falls Wisconsin Veterans home

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) -People brought out their five-irons Friday to raise money for the Wisconsin Veterans home in Chippewa Falls.
Clubs were swinging at the Lake Halle golf course with teams playing 18 holes of golf. Each team paid $100 to play on the links, and they also participated in a raffle. There was a silent auction with plenty of items to bid on, along with a putting game and a chicken dinner.
One sponsor, Matt Selvig from Bernatello's Foods, said he's happy to help out.
"Right around flag day, it is so important to be able to honor our veterans, and give back to them, and show them how much we appreciate them, and to be able to put this event on, to help them remain active in what they're doing in their active lives," said Selvig. "Any way that we are able to give back to our veterans to say thank you for all that you've done, this is one way that we can do it today through a golf outing."
This is the fifth year that this event has been going on. Selvig said that over the years, they've raised a total of $50,000.