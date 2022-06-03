Veterans Golf Outing raises money to get veterans home in Chippewa Falls up to par

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Over 100 veterans and supporters gathered at the Lake Hallie Golf Course on June 3, for the fourth annual charity golf outing to benefit the veterans home in Chippewa Falls.
The event was sponsored by Brew Pub Pizza in conjunction with the golf course. Around 90 golfers were out on the course for a full round of 18 holes, but there was also pizza for lunch, a chicken dinner and lots of raffles and prizes for those who weren’t swinging clubs.
"When people volunteer their time or donate funds, which is happening here today, that's a good feeling," local VFW commander, Leroy Jansky said. "All those heroes, both men and women at the veterans home, they deserve to have the best possible facilities around, and we are trying to give them that."
Jansky also said the money raised at this year’s event will be used to update the courtyard area at the veterans home. Potential improvements include a new canopy system and more electrical outlets to help support more outdoor entertainment, like live music.