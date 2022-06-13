Construction on I-94 in Eau Claire to start this July, go into next summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - I-94 in Eau Claire is about to undergo major construction, and it could impact your commute well into next year. This week the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a meeting so you can learn more about it.
The stretch of road in question is Interstate 94 from Highway 37 to 312, better known as the North Crossing.
The pavement on this stretch of road is deteriorating and has extensive cracking and rutting. The original concrete was laid in the mid 1960's and the last asphalt overlay was done seven years ago.
The DOT plans to replace the concrete in parts and overlay other areas with new asphalt. Work will also be done on the Highway 312 bridge over the interstate.
Construction will start in July and continue into November. It will be picked up again next spring and hopefully be done by next August.
If you want to learn more about it, the DOT is holding a meeting Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Union town hall. A presentation will start at 5:30 p.m.