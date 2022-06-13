 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Construction on I-94 in Eau Claire to start this July, go into next summer

  Updated
  • 0
Highway Drone

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - I-94 in Eau Claire is about to undergo major construction, and it could impact your commute well into next year. This week the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a meeting so you can learn more about it.

The stretch of road in question is Interstate 94 from Highway 37 to 312, better known as the North Crossing.

I-94

The pavement on this stretch of road is deteriorating and has extensive cracking and rutting. The original concrete was laid in the mid 1960's and the last asphalt overlay was done seven years ago.

The DOT plans to replace the concrete in parts and overlay other areas with new asphalt. Work will also be done on the Highway 312 bridge over the interstate.

Construction will start in July and continue into November. It will be picked up again next spring and hopefully be done by next August.

If you want to learn more about it, the DOT is holding a meeting Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Union town hall. A presentation will start at 5:30 p.m. 

