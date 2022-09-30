 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: All I-94 lanes in Eau Claire County open again

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic camera
511wi.gov

12:05 p.m. Update: All lanes on I-94 are now open again, according to WisDOT. 

11:20 a.m. (WQOW) - Drivers heading east on I-94 will likely spend more time on the highway than expected as the eastbound lanes are closed due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the lanes are closed starting in Foster (County Road HH) and going until Osseo (Highway 10). The westbound lanes are still open.

The detour is to take County Highway HH to U.S. 53, then to Highway 10 before reconnecting to I-94, WisDOT said. 

Stick with News 18 -- we will update this story as information changes 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you