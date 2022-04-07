One dead in crash near Polk County village of Centuria

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another hurt after a crash that Polk County Sheriff's Office officials say was weather related.
Officials say the crash happened on Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. in the area of Highway 35 and 180th Street, just north of the village of Centuria.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the driver of a Dodge was turning left from the north-bound lane of Highway 35, but due to slippery road conditions brought on by the weather, the driver lost control and slid into the south-bound lane, entering the path of a Ford traveling south.
The driver of the Dodge died at the scene, according to officials. The driver of the Ford was injured and taken by ground ambulance to a hospital.
The crash is currently under investigation, and officials said the name of the driver of the Dodge will be released at a later date.