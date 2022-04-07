 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead in crash near Polk County village of Centuria

  • Updated
  • 0
crash

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another hurt after a crash that Polk County Sheriff's Office officials say was weather related. 

Officials say the crash happened on Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. in the area of Highway 35 and 180th Street, just north of the village of Centuria. 

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the driver of a Dodge was turning left from the north-bound lane of Highway 35, but due to slippery road conditions brought on by the weather, the driver lost control and slid into the south-bound lane, entering the path of a Ford traveling south. 

The driver of the Dodge died at the scene, according to officials. The driver of the Ford was injured and taken by ground ambulance to a hospital. 

The crash is currently under investigation, and officials said the name of the driver of the Dodge will be released at a later date. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags