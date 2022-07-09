Road work coming to Highway 37 in Buffalo County, I-94 in Trempealeau County

(WQOW) - Governor Evers has approved a multi-million dollar resurfacing project on state Highway 37 in Buffalo County.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Evers signed a $6.83 million contract with Mathy Construction out of Onalaska for the Wis 37 project from County F northeast of Alma to State Highway 88 southwest of Mondovi. Construction is scheduled to start Monday and be completed in late September.
Evers also approved a pavement replacement project on I-94 in Trempealeau county. According to WisDOT, Evers signed a $23.69 million contract with Hoffman Construction out of Black River Falls for the I-94 project from County Highway NN north of Osseo to the east county line. Construction will start Monday, July 18, and be completed in the fall of 2024.