Traffic backups felt on I-94 eastbound near Menomonie as road buckle is repaired

Update: Traffic is no longer congested on this roadway, according to WisDOT.
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Eastbound motorists are stuck in slow moving traffic for several miles in Menomonie Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Dunn County Highway Department, they are on I-94 repairing a road buckle that happened Sunday night.
Traffic is backed up on the highway about five miles to where I-94 goes over County Road K. The Wisconsin DOT said in an alert at 4:15 p.m. it is estimated to be more than two hours before the highway is fully open again.
Officials with the highway department said they will be doing more buckle repair work in the same area of I-94 on Wednesday.
You can click here to monitor traffic impacts on the highway.