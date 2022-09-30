UPDATE: All I-94 lanes in Eau Claire County open again

12:05 p.m. Update: All lanes on I-94 are now open again, according to WisDOT.
11:20 a.m. (WQOW) - Drivers heading east on I-94 will likely spend more time on the highway than expected as the eastbound lanes are closed due to a crash.
According to WisDOT, the lanes are closed starting in Foster (County Road HH) and going until Osseo (Highway 10). The westbound lanes are still open.
The detour is to take County Highway HH to U.S. 53, then to Highway 10 before reconnecting to I-94, WisDOT said.
