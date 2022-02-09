Why highways see more damage this time of year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - February is a tough time of year for our local roads.
This time in the winter, they tend to get poked full of potholes and cracks, as a result of warming temperatures.
Steven Thompson the Street Fleet Maintenance Manger in Eau Claire said that the freeze-thaw periods are most damaging to roads.
When the snow melts, the moisture goes into cracks on the road which can then go underneath the pavement.
When temperatures fall below freezing the moisture will freeze and expand, causing those pesky cracks and pot holes.
Thompson added that in the summer they try to prevent more damage to roads.
"It's important in the summer when you see us out crack sealing and patching, those are all preventative maintenance we try to do to limit the amount of moisture getting into the pavement or cracks, but it's the freeze-thaw that causes most of the issues," said Thompson.
If you would like to report any damaged or concerning roads you can start by clicking here.