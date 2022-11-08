Wisconsin highway departments installing new lights on their vehicles

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This winter, you may see a new color on plow trucks, but it's a change is meant to help drivers be more aware and to slow down.
"A number of times we've been asked already what's up with the green lights," said Buffalo County Highway Commissioner Bob Platteter.
In 2021, The Highway Association went through Wisconsin Legislation to revise warning lights on highway vehicles so that drivers can be more aware of highway department vehicles.
The change went into effect in April, allowing highway departments to install green lights on their vehicles. The Buffalo County Highway Department already have some of its vehicles with the new lights, and Platteter said that so far, it's been a hit.
"The guys like it," said Platteter. "They know that it's catching people's attention."
The Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner, John Johnson, told News 18 that Eau Claire County will also have these lights installed, but hasn't received them yet. They expect to have them ready in the next month or two. However, not all vehicles will have the new lights, only newer vehicles that run on busier streets.
"There will be three trucks on the interstate that will be new that will have the system," said Johnson. "I-94, the bypass, a lot of those roads that we will try to retrofit those existing trucks with lights."
Johnson said that the system is brand new and contains the new lights. He said thanks to the new technology, people sharing the road with these highway department workers, will be able to see them more easily.
"Following a plow truck, you have that instead of the really fast flashing light that you've seen for decades. It will be customized so that you can actually get a depth, a reaction time, and understand what that vehicle is," Johnson said.
Johnson said they plan on phasing in the green lights over the next two years due to cost, adding it will cost around $60,000.