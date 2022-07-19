Wisconsin State Patrol urges drivers to slow down

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol wants you to slow down after seeing an increase in crashes.
The number of speed-related crashes increased by 10% in 2021, and the State Patrol alone wrote 49,000 speeding tickets last year. Another shocking statistic, citations for drivers going over 100 mph doubled between 2019 and 2020.
According to trooper Ashley Morales, you lose vital reaction time to unexpected hazards on the road when you speed, especially during inclement weather and in construction zones.
"When you’re traveling through those construction zones those speed limits are going to be dropping, and there are signs that will be posted to reduce those speeds," said Morales. "Make sure that when you're traveling through those areas you're definitely paying attention to them. We don't want want our construction workers getting hit out there either."
The fine for speeding changes depending on how many miles over the speed limit you're going, but State Patrol estimates that it will cost hundreds of dollars.
State Patrol has already issued over 22,000 speeding tickets this year.