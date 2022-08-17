Wisconsin troopers join nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area law enforcement agencies have joined a nationwide campaign aimed at stopping motor tragedies before they happen.
The 'drive sober or get pulled over' campaign started Wednesday and will end on Labor Day.
There will be extra state troopers on the roads watching for drivers under the influence, along with more local law enforcement vehicles watching the streets.
"Ultimately, the goal is not to arrest people, it's not to write as many tickets as we can," said Christopher Kile, a Wisconsin State Trooper. "The goal is to stop needless tragedies from happening before they actually occur."
Last year in Wisconsin, there were over 6,000 crashes on the roads due to people driving while impaired, and of those incidents, 2,000 of them were due to non-alcoholic drugs, according to the State Patrol.
The campaign is at this time of year because as the summer ends and the school year begins, there will be a lot of celebrations occurring.
Even if you're blood-alcohol concentration is less than 0.08, you can be charged with an OWI from law enforcement.