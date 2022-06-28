WisDOT announced road closures for US 53, Highway 35, and Highway 64

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced several road construction projects starting soon in western Wisconsin.
A culvert replacement project will close a small part of US 53 on Tuesday next week, and continue through August.
According to WisDOT, part of US 53 southeast of Eau Claire will be closed to traffic starting at 6 a.m. in the area of Branch Otter Creek, between Eau Claire and Brackett. A detour will follow I-94 and County HH. Construction on this project is set to be complete in late August.
Governor Tony Evers approved a nearly half million dollar project on State Highway 64 in Dunn County.
Evers signed a $459,000 dollar contract with A-1 excavating in Bloomer for a culvert replacement project.
The project on Highway 64 is north of Menomonie in the town of Wilson. Construction is scheduled to start next week Tuesday. The highway will remain open to drivers, but motorists should be prepared for single-lane closures. The project is expected to be completed by September.
In Trempealeau and Buffalo County, State Highway 35/54 will be closed to through traffic for railroad crossing, culvert and highway work. WisDOT said the closure is expected to last two weeks starting Monday, July 11.
This section is from east of County P in Buffalo County to west of County G in Trempealeau County just north of Trempealeau. Traffic will be detoured from Highway 93 to Highway 95 and then to Highway 35. The area is expected to be back open to traffic Monday, July 25.