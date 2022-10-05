WisDOT holding public meeting on 178/Olson Drive intersection

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Wisconsin DOT is hosting a public meeting about a potential traffic safety improvement at the intersection of Highway 178 and Olson Drive in Chippewa Falls.
Potential solutions for the intersection include installing a traffic signal or flashing warning lights, constructing a roundabout, or restricting certain turns at the intersection.
Stacey Rusch, a traffic supervisor with WisDOT said the decision to look into a safety improvement project stems from five crashes at the intersection between 2017 and 2019, one of which claimed a life.
"Over the last few years we've seen an increase in crashes at that intersection, and particularly a trend in angle-type crashes, which some people call t-bones," Rusch said. "We've been looking at alternatives to improve both safety and operations at that intersection."
WisDOT estimates safety improvements could cost anywhere between $350,000 to $1.4 million depending on the solution. They are hoping to request funding for the project in the spring.
If you can't attend the meeting at the County Highway Department in Chippewa Falls before it ends at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, you can still submit a public comment by emailing stacey.rusch@dot.wi.gov or writing a letter to:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation
718 W. Clairemont Ave.
Eau Claire, WI 54703
Attn.: Stacey Rusch