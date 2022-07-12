New rover to help provide health care at home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Patients will now be able to receive at-home medical care, with help from Marshfield Medical Center and Dispatch Health.
The new Dispatch Health rover provides urgent care to those across the Chippewa Valley.
Service can be requested through the Dispatch Health website. Then, an emergency-care trained team, consisting of a nurse-practitioner or physicians assistant, and a medical technician will arrive at the patients home. A doctor will be on call virtually.
The rover is equipped to treat a variety of injuries and illnesses, including the flu, dehydration, UTIs, and Covid-19. Any severe injury or illness should be treated at the emergency room.
Bill Priest from Marshfield Medical Center said a goal of the partnership is to reduce healthcare costs and provide convenient healthcare.
"We really feel like this is something new and innovative in this market, something that hasn't been done before. It provides that convenience and access to care in a way that hasn't been available to the community in the Chippewa Valley," Priest said.
The rover is the first of its kind in Wisconsin.
When asked how much a visit from the rover would cost, a spokesperson from Dispatch Health said that the program is less expensive than emergency room visits for many patients.