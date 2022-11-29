Any luck? Deer hunters enjoy increased harvest numbers across Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to the DNR, the number of deer harvested in Wisconsin this year during the nine-day gun season is up 14% from last year.
2021 was a down year, but the total harvest for the 2022 gun season is still up by 8% when you compare it with the 5-year average. Statewide, there were 203,295 deer harvested as of the 5 pm registration deadline on Monday, November 28. This number includes 98,397 bucks and 104,898 doe.
Eastern Eau Claire County was the top central Wisconsin forest area for harvested deer per square mile. 1,212 bucks and 1,362 doe were bagged in the county as a whole.
The DNR credits several factors, like favorable weather and the opener being earlier in the month, as reasons why harvest numbers are up.
“We have people from as far away as New Zealand, Chad and africa, and -- as usual -- Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois," Eric Lobner, Director of Wildlife, Wisconsin DNR, said. "When you put the perspective of the economic driver of hunting, hunters spend right around $2 billion on hunting here in Wisconsin.”
In terms of safety, there were six hunting incidents on opening weekend, one of which was fatal. Incidents tapered off over the rest of the season, ending with eight total, half of which were self-inflicted.
The DNR added that over the last 10 seasons, there has been an average of 6.4 hunting incidents per gun deer season, and six of those 10 years there were no fatalities.
There are several more gun deer hunts going on until the end of the year, so the DNR strongly encourages anyone who is going to be in the woods over the next several weeks to continue to wear bright colored clothing as a precaution.
For more in-depth data on this year's deer harvest, click here.
To view current rules and regulations, as well as a map of how the DNR classifies hunting land in the Eau Claire area, click here.