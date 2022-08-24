DNR gives hunting season preview

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Hunting season is just a few weeks away, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has made a few changes since last year.
For instance the squirrel hunt, which last year ran from September 18 until the end of January will now go from September 17 to February 28. This end-date lines up with other small game. The cottontail rabbit had hunting open until February 28 last year, and will again end on that date in 2023.
Open-water waterfowl hunting also has a new regulation this year. As long as hunters are 500 feet from shore, they can hunt in the open waters of the Great Lakes, Green Bay and Big Green Lake.
As for deer hunting, the 2022 archery and crossbow deer seasons will run from September 17 through January 8. The season will end in metro sub-units on January 31.
The 2022 deer season schedule is as follows:
• Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities: Oct. 1-9
• Youth Deer Hunt: Oct. 8-9
• Gun Deer Hunt: Nov. 19-27
• Muzzleloader: Nov. 28-Dec. 7
• Statewide Antlerless Hunt: Dec. 8-11
• Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt: Dec. 24-Jan. 1, 2023
Click here to view the 2022 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet.