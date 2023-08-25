DNR seeks people to volunteer as hunter safety instructors

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for people to volunteer to become hunter education instructors.
These folks would teach Wisconsin hunters the fundamentals of hunting, including how to use a firearm safely.
To become an instructor, there are three requirements:
First, you must be 18 or older.
Second, you complete a hunter safety course.
Lastly, you must complete either a certification training session, or you can serve as an apprentice under a sponsoring instructor for at least two complete courses.
"I think it's a very truly rewarding experience, it's a great program, we have a great instructing core of hunting education instructors currently who are a great resource," said Michael Weber, the Hunter Education Administrator for the DNR. "Looking for more as we move towards the future is an initiative of ours."
Volunteer instructors help decrease the number of hunting-related accidents.
Officials say in 1966 before the agency created hunter safety courses, there were 264 hunting-related incidents in the state.
Meanwhile, in 2022, there were just 12 incidents.
If you would like to volunteer your time, click here.