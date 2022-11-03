DNR tracking positive trends for gun deer season

(WQOW) - Over half a million hunters will be hitting the Wisconsin woods in a few weeks for gun deer season here in Wisconsin.
According to the National Deer Association, the Badger State consistently ranks as one of the best for deer hunting, and the DNR says there are several reasons why this year will be no different.
Opening day for the nine-day season is getting earlier, which means it's closer to deer breeding time, meaning hunters should see more deer movement this year.
Jeff Pritzl, wildlife program supervisor at the DNR said another good sign is the agriculture harvest is on track.
"That's good news for the farmland deer hunters. It takes away a little bit of that extra hiding cover and sanctuary where deer like to hang out in standing corn" Pritzl said. "The anticipation we are experiencing over the next couple of weeks, looking forward to the reunions that take place and the anticipation of memories to be made, which may or may not include the harvest of a deer."
The DNR expects 200,000 deer will be harvested across Wisconsin this year. For those who do harvest a deer, the DNR is encouraging CWD testing.
If hunters wind up with a surplus of meat, they can utilize the DNR's formal donation program. Nearly four million pounds of venison has been donated since the program began in 2000.