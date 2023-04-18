Results from statewide vote on possible hunting, fishing rule changes

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Results are now in from the DNR Spring Hearing questions on possible changes to hunting and fishing rules.
Wisconsin residents who voted narrowly opposed expanding the October Youth Deer Hunt from two days to four days.
Most favored no changes to the state's gun deer hunt, rejecting a 16-day season with an earlier start, or combining it with the muzzleloader season.
A majority supported a ban on shining animals from mid-September to the end of December.
They also supported allowing people to shoot a bear if it's in the act of attacking a domestic animal.
In a close vote residents voted against allowing spearing of northern pike through the ice
Lowering the daily walleye bag limit to three on all inland waters received strong support, as did lowering the walleye bag limit and changing walleye size limits on some waters in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Rusk, Taylor and Sawyer counties.
A lower bag limit and minimum size limit for crappies in the Chippewa River/Lake Wissota river system got strong support.
Raising the bag limit for northern pike to 10 fish a day on the Chippewa Flowage and nearby chains also got strong support, as did a statewide ban on lead jigs and sinkers weighing one ounce or less.
Residents also favored a variety of restrictions on wake surfing boats.
The results from the public input will be considered by the Conservation Congress, DNR, and Natural Resources Board in the coming months.
