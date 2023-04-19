 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring turkey hunting season begins

  • Updated
  • 0
Spring turkey hunting season begins
Credit: Wisconsin DNR

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's turkey season in the Badger State, but we're not talking about Thanksgiving. 

Turkey hunting season began April 19 and will last until May 30. Taylor Finger, a Gamebird Ecologist with the Wisconsin DNR is reminding those that hunt to have good firearm safety and to always treat your gun as if it was loaded.

He is also wanting hunters to be of aware of turkeys possibly having bird flu. 

"Don't be handling sick [turkeys], or if you find a dead turkey, don't be handling it," said Finger. "And just as precaution, making sure that you cook your poultry to the proper internal temperature."

The Wisconsin DNR said if you do think there is a possibility a turkey has bird flu, to immediately report it back to the DNR.

Finger said this year is looking to be a good hunting season as last year they had a lot of offspring. If you were not chosen for the spring turkey hunting season, he said to check online if there are any tags left over.

To find if there any tags leftover, click here.

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you