Spring turkey hunting season begins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's turkey season in the Badger State, but we're not talking about Thanksgiving.
Turkey hunting season began April 19 and will last until May 30. Taylor Finger, a Gamebird Ecologist with the Wisconsin DNR is reminding those that hunt to have good firearm safety and to always treat your gun as if it was loaded.
He is also wanting hunters to be of aware of turkeys possibly having bird flu.
"Don't be handling sick [turkeys], or if you find a dead turkey, don't be handling it," said Finger. "And just as precaution, making sure that you cook your poultry to the proper internal temperature."
The Wisconsin DNR said if you do think there is a possibility a turkey has bird flu, to immediately report it back to the DNR.
Finger said this year is looking to be a good hunting season as last year they had a lot of offspring. If you were not chosen for the spring turkey hunting season, he said to check online if there are any tags left over.
