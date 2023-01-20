DNR requesting data about local surface water

Wisconsin (WQOW) - You can help the DNR improve Wisconsin's waterways.
Every two years, the DNR asks Wisconsinites to submit data about their local lakes, streams, and rivers.
They use the data to assess the quality of Wisconsin's water, which helps them prepare a statewide integrated water quality report.
"We like to request data from the public because it's possible that folks have been working on water quality issues, not in conjunction with the DNR, and we would like any information that folks would like to provide for the state to assess surface waters," said Ashley Beranek, Surface Water Assessments Coordinator for the Wisconsin DNR.
The DNR is interested in data that includes public health risks, restoration and protection of water bodies, or if the water is from the Fox River basin.
Your data must be on a spreadsheet that follows a template the DNR has provided.
You can submit this data until February 23rd. To do that, click here.