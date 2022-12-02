 Skip to main content
Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

  • Updated
120222 Hudson Eau Claire Memorial gbb

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 54, Menomonie 40

Hudson 59, Eau Claire Memorial 43

Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 42

New Richmond 64, River Falls 42

Cloverbelt Conference

Bloomer 60, Thorp 47

Cadott 90, Eau Claire Regis 51 - Olson (REG): 14 points

Fall Creek 55, Osseo-Fairchild 46

McDonell Central 60, Stanley-Boyd 30

Owen-Withee 62, Colby 59

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor 66, Eleva-Strum 22

Independence 44, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40

Melrose-Mindoro 65, Whitehall 55

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Menomonie 62, Eau Claire North 41

Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 49

Chippewa Falls 64, Rice Lake 60 - Cardinals ended game on 10-0 run

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 51, Ellsworth 31

Somerset 88, Prescott 68

Nonconference

McDonell Central 74, Spring Valley 67

Arcadia 65, Elk Mound 57 - Weltzein (ARC): 34 points; Russo (EM): 19 points

Durand-Arkansaw 70, Saint Croix Central 59

Bruce 84, Gilman 28

Cornell 73, Butternut 32

NAHL hockey

Chippewa Steel 6, Fairbanks Ice Dogs 3

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

