Friday's Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's Sports Overtime scores
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 54, Menomonie 40
Hudson 59, Eau Claire Memorial 43
Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 42
New Richmond 64, River Falls 42
Cloverbelt Conference
Bloomer 60, Thorp 47
Cadott 90, Eau Claire Regis 51 - Olson (REG): 14 points
Fall Creek 55, Osseo-Fairchild 46
McDonell Central 60, Stanley-Boyd 30
Owen-Withee 62, Colby 59
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor 66, Eleva-Strum 22
Independence 44, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40
Melrose-Mindoro 65, Whitehall 55
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Menomonie 62, Eau Claire North 41
Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 49
Chippewa Falls 64, Rice Lake 60 - Cardinals ended game on 10-0 run
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 51, Ellsworth 31
Somerset 88, Prescott 68
Nonconference
McDonell Central 74, Spring Valley 67
Arcadia 65, Elk Mound 57 - Weltzein (ARC): 34 points; Russo (EM): 19 points
Durand-Arkansaw 70, Saint Croix Central 59
Bruce 84, Gilman 28
Cornell 73, Butternut 32
NAHL hockey
Chippewa Steel 6, Fairbanks Ice Dogs 3