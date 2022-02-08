Memorial hockey tops Chi-Hi, other Tuesday scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
Boys high school hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 1
Hudson 5, Eau Claire North 1
Girls high school hockey
CFM Sabers 6, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2
Boys high school basketball
Onalaska 43, Menomonie 36
Elk Mound 60, Ellsworth 56
Chippewa Falls 92, DC Everest 84 - Monarski (CHI): 39 points
Cornell 46, Birchwood 41
Alma/Pepin 60, Wabasha (MN) 56
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 43, Owen-Withee 40
Hudson 75, Stillwater (MN) 65
Girls high school basketball
Lake Holcombe 61, Bruce 43
Rice Lake 50, Barron 39
Colfax 80, Spring Valley 38
Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 29
Osseo-Fairchild 75, Thorp 33
Greenwood 57, Granton 11
Fall Creek 50, Cadott 42
Eau Claire Regis 45, Stanley-Boyd 44
McDonell Central 50, Bloomer 31
Altoona 44, Baldwin-Woodville 38
Blair-Taylor 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 58
Melrose-Mindoro 58, Eleva-Strum 49
Men's college hockey
UW-Eau Claire 4, Lawrence University 4