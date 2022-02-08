 Skip to main content
Memorial hockey tops Chi-Hi, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
020822 Chippewa Falls Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey

Eau Claire Memorial scored three times in the first period en route to a 4-1 win over Chippewa Falls on Tuesday

The Mustangs lost 43-36 to the Hilltoppers in Onalaska on Tuesday

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

Boys high school hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 1

Hudson 5, Eau Claire North 1

Girls high school hockey

CFM Sabers 6, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2

Boys high school basketball

Onalaska 43, Menomonie 36

Elk Mound 60, Ellsworth 56

Chippewa Falls 92, DC Everest 84 - Monarski (CHI): 39 points

Cornell 46, Birchwood 41

Alma/Pepin 60, Wabasha (MN) 56

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 43, Owen-Withee 40

Hudson 75, Stillwater (MN) 65

Girls high school basketball

Lake Holcombe 61, Bruce 43

Rice Lake 50, Barron 39

Colfax 80, Spring Valley 38

Elk Mound 61, Boyceville 29

Osseo-Fairchild 75, Thorp 33

Greenwood 57, Granton 11

Fall Creek 50, Cadott 42

Eau Claire Regis 45, Stanley-Boyd 44

McDonell Central 50, Bloomer 31

Altoona 44, Baldwin-Woodville 38

Blair-Taylor 71, Cochrane-Fountain City 58

Melrose-Mindoro 58, Eleva-Strum 49

Men's college hockey

UW-Eau Claire 4, Lawrence University 4

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.