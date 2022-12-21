Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation receives $30,000 donation

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A local manufacturer is helping the Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation continue its mission to support Chippewa Valley organizations.
"This donation will certainly help spread the good," said Robin Kelley, Jayna's mother.
The foundation's mission is to improve lives and provide education opportunities through charitable benefits in Jayna's memory. She was one of the three girl scouts and a mother killed while picking up trash along a highway in 2018.
On Wednesday, the foundation received a donation of $30,000 from Wissota Tool in Lake Hallie.
"We believe that it's very important that we take care of our environment, and we take care of our natural resources and the communities," said Ryan Cornell, employee of Wissota Tool. "We need to support our local communities, and that's where Jayna's Foundation comes in."
"I've known Brian and Robin for a few years through Hallie girls softball. Our daughters play softball together, and I've known their foundation for the past couple years," said Aaron Fischer, employee of Wissota Tool.
Fischer said he knew what he had to do and reached out to the family to help them apply for the Crown Holdings charitable giving program. Wissota Tool is a subsidiary of Crown Holdings.
The Kelley family said this donation will go a long way.
"Every time we give back, we feel the appreciation and the joy of another organization and that just helps our hearts heal," said Robin Kelley. "We know that Jayna in particular would have really loved to see us do this, be a part of doing this."
Robin said they'll be working on plans for what to do with these new funds for 2023.