Advice for keeping your children away from negative content online

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are many dangers to roaming the internet, but some could be camouflaged as fun, innocent trends to kids, which is why one local school is urging parents to be aware of their children's activity online.
On Friday, Prairie Ridge Elementary in Eau Claire sent a message to parents about 'Huggy Wuggy' a character described as an evil monster in a popular computer game. Huggy Wuggy sings popular and catchy songs with other stuffed animals that can become scary and inappropriate for children.
Because of this, the school is no longer allowing students to bring in the stuffed animals or play games related to Huggy Wuggy.
Parent educators with the Family Resource Center said that kids are like sponges, and things like this and many others on the internet can be bad for development.
"You have to remember that kids are listening and learning to everything they hear and you have to ask yourself, 'is this really something I want my kids to be repeating or my kids to be watching,'" said Brian Doxsie, a Parent Educator with the Family Resource Center in Eau Claire.
Doxsie added that parents can monitor their kids by setting clear ground rules, checking in on them, and talking about what they are or will be watching. They can also make logical consequences, like less screen time, if children don't do what is asked of them.