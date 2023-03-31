Once Upon a Prom: Local event trades service for prom attire this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students are trading community service for free prom attire through 'Once Upon a Prom'.
The 9th annual event is being held inside Banbury Place in Eau Claire. It began Friday and resumes on Saturday. In February, students signed up for the event, completing 6 hours of community service in exchange for prom dresses, purses, jewelry and more.
Students have over 5,000 dresses to choose from thanks to local sponsorships and community members.
"It was such a dream of ours from the very beginning that every girl should be able to attend prom regardless of their financial situation. We have heard a lot of stories from families, mothers, and girls who said that they wouldn't have been able to go to prom without being able to attend an event like this," said Jennifer Rooney, co-founder of Once Upon a Prom.
Shoppers from Born to Shine, an event for any student in the Chippewa valley with special needs or an individual education plan (IEP), showed a lot of excitement throughout their shopping experience at the event Friday.
