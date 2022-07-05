Lindquist retires after 40 years at the Leader-Telegram

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eric Lindquist started his career in journalism as a part-timer at Eau Claire's Leader-Telegram in 1982, while he was still attending UW-Eau Claire.
It took four decades, but Lindquist is finally moving on -- accomplishing the rare feat of 40 years at one media outlet.
Lindquist reported on scores of big-picture stories in the Eau Claire area over the years, including coverage of the Uniroyal closing and subsequent economic impact, a number of natural disasters and the early struggles of the Hmong population looking for the American Dream here in the Chippewa Valley.
"I started as a homes editor and business reporter. I believe I was the first business reporter ever at the Leader-Telegram," Lindquist said. "This editor looked at me and some of the things I had done, and he created a special projects reporter position."
The rest, as they say, was history, and Lindquist went on to win numerous awards during his career. He credits his longevity to never losing his care for the people whose stories he was trusted to tell.
He hopes he’ll be remembered as someone who always strove for accuracy, and who tried to give a voice to the under-represented.