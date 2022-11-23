DOJ: Wisconsin ranks first nationally for Drug Take Back day

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin ranked number one in the county for the most drugs collected during the fall 2022 Drug Take Back Day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
During this year's fall Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin collected over 54,000 pounds of unwanted medication.
Beyond protecting our state's beautiful rivers and lakes, Attorney General Josh Kaul said the day is important to reduce the risk of substance abuse.
“Safely disposing of unwanted medications ensures that prescription drugs won’t be diverted and lead to substance-use disorder,” Kaul said. “Thank you to everyone who helped Wisconsin again lead the nation in Drug Take Back.”
Though Drug Take Back Day only happens twice a year, many law enforcement agencies, hospitals and pharmacies have permanent drug disposal boxes available for public use.