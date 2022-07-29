Murder convict Wayne Price wants to withdraw guilty pleas; judge agrees to hold hearing

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Fall Creek man who is in prison for the murders of his sister and her boyfriend once again wants to withdraw his guilty pleas.
Wayne Price pleaded guilty in 2019 to the shooting deaths of Elizabeth Price and David Dishneau. Their bodies were found in shallow graves on Wayne Price's property in 2017.
Price tried to withdraw his guilty pleas before he was sentenced, but Judge Emily Long denied his motion. Price claims his lawyer at the time was ineffective by misinforming him, and failing to properly argue why he should have been allowed to withdraw his pleas.
Thursday in court, Judge Long agreed to dismiss Price's two convictions for false imprisonment due to double jeopardy. And she agreed to hear testimony from Price's three previous lawyers to determine if his guilty pleas on the murder charges were knowing, intelligent and voluntary.