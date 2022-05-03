UWEC professor explains the legal implications if Roe v. Wade is overturned

(WQOW) - A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion could overturn Roe v. Wade. If it is overturned, millions of women across the U.S. could lose their legal right to an abortion.
Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 that ruled the constitution protects a pregnant woman's right to choose to have an abortion.
Dr. Adam Kunz, a professor of constitutional law and political theory at UW-Eau Claire, said if Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion would no longer be constitutionally protected like free speech or religion are.
There's two ways that decision could be changed.
One, the court would need to change its mind. A new court would have to come along and reinstall Roe v. Wade, and the 6-3 conservative majority would have to change.
The second way is for people in the U.S. to pass an amendment.
"The other option is that we can pass an amendment to the constitution, that we, the people, could amend the constitution and override the Supreme Court," Kunz said. "We could say, well actually we want this to be protected. We want the constitution to protect abortions, so therefore we're going to create an abortion amendment."
Kunz emphasized that the court is full of surprised and a lot can happen between now and when the final opinion comes through.