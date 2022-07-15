Democrats plan to reintroduce two clean-energy bills

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local Democrats met with supporters at the CVTC energy education center on Friday, to unveil their climate & jobs package, which consists of two different bills they plan to reintroduce in January.
Both bills were introduced in January of this year, but were shot down by the State Senate in March.
According to the language of the bill focused on energy, Wisconsin Assembly Bill 792, its purpose is the inclusion of programs promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy measures for low-income households, which is something supporters say should not be controversial.
"The floods that came through the West recently and washed out part of Yellowstone, that impacts red and blue voters. That impacts tourism for the entire area." Rep. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) said. "This isn't a red or blue issue. It's green, as in climate."
Supporters at the event cited the jobs portion of the legislation as a key factor in their plans for gaining bi-partisan support. The legislation includes plans for a transitional jobs program and a transition fund to help fossil fuel industry workers make the switch to clean energy jobs.