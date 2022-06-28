Chippewa Falls Public Library hosts 'Summer Storytime'

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Despite the rain, kids in the Chippewa Valley were still able to have fun Tuesday morning at the library.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library hosted Summer Storytime, a program that encourages kids to keep their brains active during summer break. The program began last fall and has continued because of its popularity among library goers.
Children's services coordinator Jessi Peterson said the program is beneficial because it helps children's development.
"We really focus on reinforcing literacy skills. Reading, talking, singing, playing, all of those things are building brain connections in kids all the way from birth to adulthood," Peterson said.
Storytime is at Riverfront Park every Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., and inside the library on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. The program closes at the end of July.
The library hosts other events throughout the summer, like concerts and educational classes for children and families as a part of the summer learning challenge.