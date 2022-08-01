Last week to check out library books ahead of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library's move downtown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have books on hold at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, now is the last time you can pick them up until September.
In fact, this is the last week to pick up any materials from the library's temporary location at 2725 Mall Drive until its grand reopening on Eau Claire Street on September 26.
The library has already stopped accepting hold requests, but Saturday, August 6 is the last day to pick up any books or material still available. Due dates will be extended until the reopening, and library director Nancy Kerr said no one would be charged late fees that are related to the transition.
Kerr said the remodeled space will be worth the wait.
"The new building is just full of natural light, there have been a lot of windows added," Kerr said. "In response to community surveying there have been a lot of features added that people had requested of their library, such as a lot of meeting rooms and study rooms that you can check out with your library card."
Those rooms are free of charge. Kerr said the new location will also have a "maker's space" to hold things like cooking classes or art exhibitions.
Digital services like e-books, magazines and streaming services will still be up and running during the upcoming transition, with the exception of a pause from August 9 to 10.
People can still check out materials from the Chippewa and Altoona libraries during L.E. Phillips' move downtown with an Eau Claire library card.