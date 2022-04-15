Local book drive sets sights on collecting 1,000 children's books

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — Few experiences are more rewarding than watching the creativity and imagination of a child take off. That’s why the Friends of the Eau Claire Memorial Public Library has partnered with the Eau Claire Morning Rotary to help give the gift of reading to children.
Their book drive runs from April 14 to May 15, with a goal of collecting 1,000 new or gently used children’s books or picture books geared toward children ages five and under.
"If you've ever been around kids and books, it's like when they get their [book], this is my book," Friends of the Public Library Treasurer Timothy Haukeness said. "And that's the part that we are really excited about. They can claim it and then they get excited about reading, and that's what the library is about, that's what Friends [of the Library] is about, and we're just excited to be able to provide this opportunity for the library and for kids."
All the books donated will be given to children participating in the summer reading program— they will be theirs to keep.
Books can be dropped at any of the seven collection-box locations listed below:
- Volume One's Local Store
- Unity of Eau Claire
- Brewing Projekt
- L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library
- Spirit Lutheran Church
- Menomonie Market
- Chippewa Valley Museum
Monetary donations can also be made here.