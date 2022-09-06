Public library's new geothermal well field aims to help save energy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Renovation work at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is coming along, and with it comes a new geothermal system to heat the building.
Below the library's new plaza is a geothermal well field. Architect and project manager Kate Michaud with MSR Design said the wells are a more efficient way to heat and cool a building.
The well system is made up of 400 to 500 foot loops that go into the earth. The earth is a consistent 54 degrees in Eau Claire year-round. In winter, the liquid in those loops use the earth's heat to heat the building, and in the summer, the loops take heat from inside the building and put it back into the ground.
The city has a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, and Michaud said these wells are twice as efficient as traditional boilers and coolers so they will help achieve that goal.
"The old building, we've expanded it by 7,000 sq. ft. and it will actually only use about 35% of the energy that it used before the addition, which is great. The building is bigger and it's using much less energy," said Michaud.
According to a post on the library's Facebook page, Eau Claire Street will no longer extend between South Farwell and North Dewey Streets because of the new plaza.
The library's neighbor to the south, U.S. Bank, will retain drive-thru access via an inlet off Dewey and an outlet to Farwell.
The library's grand opening date is September 26.