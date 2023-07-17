$100k Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls, current jackpot at $900M

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Someone in the Chippewa Valley may not have hit the jackpot, but they certainly bought a good ticket.
Wisconsin Lottery announced a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Cenex Convenience Store on 1080 W. River Street in Chippewa Falls for the July 15 drawing.
According to the Wisconsin Lottery, it was actually a $50,000 Powerball win, but with a Power Play multiplier of 2X, it resulted in a $100,000 prize.
The Powerball jackpot is currently at $900 million after there was no winner on Friday. The prize is the third biggest in Powerball jackpot history.
The next drawing is Monday night.
$50K #Powerball winning tickets purchased at Piggly Wiggly in #Delavan and at Kwik Trip in #Waukesha for the Saturday, 07/15 drawing.— Wisconsin Lottery (@wilottery) July 17, 2023
$100K Powerball winning ticket sold at Cenex Convenience Store in #ChippewaFalls for the Sat., 07/15 drawing.
More at https://t.co/PZ8TsPBmXS pic.twitter.com/KJ6nCxF4UM