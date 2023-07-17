 Skip to main content
$100k Powerball ticket sold in Chippewa Falls, current jackpot at $900M

Powerball

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Someone in the Chippewa Valley may not have hit the jackpot, but they certainly bought a good ticket. 

Wisconsin Lottery announced a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Cenex Convenience Store on 1080 W. River Street in Chippewa Falls for the July 15 drawing.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, it was actually a $50,000 Powerball win, but with a Power Play multiplier of 2X, it resulted in a $100,000 prize. 

The Powerball jackpot is currently at $900 million after there was no winner on Friday. The prize is the third biggest in Powerball jackpot history. 

The next drawing is Monday night. 

