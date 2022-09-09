Bloomer man uses genetic disorder to educate in light of monkeypox outbreak

BLOOMER (WQOW) - The spread of monkeypox is leading to conversations over other conditions that could, at a glance, be mistaken as orthopoxvirus.
What you see pictured below is a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis or NF. According to Mayo Clinic, NF causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. These tumors are usually benign, but can become cancerous. NF can also at times be fatal.
Mayo Clinic reports it can cause tumors in the brain, on the spine and can even lead to blindness and deafness.
In the case of Bloomer resident Dave Reischel, his tumors are not life threatening. However, he's had them since he was in 5th grade.
"I was very fortunate in school that my classmates and peers did not pick on me or tease me too much about my tumors," said Reischel.
His tumors cover almost his entire body, but they aren't contagious.
"It is a heredity disorder, therefore you cannot catch it from me," said Reischel. "It is a dominant disorder. That means that it only takes one parent to pass it on. Or in my case, there is no family history therefore I'm a mutation. That's just a natural mutation that happens in about half the cases of NF."
Reischel said about 1 in 3,000 people have his type of NF. He has NF1. The other types are NF2 and schwannomatosis. Over the years, Reischel has made it his mission to raise awareness of his genetic disorder.
"People judge. That's part of, I guess, human nature. By the same token, please educate them,' said Reischel.
If you choose to ask somebody about their condition, Reischel says approach with care, because some people are very self-conscious.
You can learn more about Reischel's involvement in a clinical trial.
Reischel is also a part of a local non-profit called NF First. You can learn more about it here. We are sad to report that the president of this non-profit, Crystal Reith, recently passed away. Her daughter passed away from NF when she was in high school.