CVTC, UW-Eau Claire students collaborate, share medical insights

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A partnership a year in the making finally came to fruition Thursday as CVTC respiratory therapy students and UW-Eau Claire speech therapy students brought a medical plan to life.
According to the UW-Eau Claire Communication Sciences and Disorders instructors, more than half of speech therapy students will find themselves looking for a hospital placement after graduation.
Up until Thursday, the speech therapy students had yet to get in on the action in a real tracheotomy simulation, and that's where CVTC came in to offer their facilities to use, and eventually collaborate.
First, CVTC students would check vitals, make sure the airway and lungs were clear to place a speaking valve. That's when the speech therapy students stepped in.
"Just the whole process of walking through in the room with a patient and going through the whole assessment process and examination process, through the end was something that you don't get to sit in a classroom and see. It's something you really have to be in that clinical setting to see how the patient reacts and what we can do to help that patient really be okay and succeed with the goal of ideally talking with that valve placed on," said Lily Kuhaupt, a UWEC speech language pathology student.
According to the first year graduate student, speech therapists typically approach a patient at least 24 hours after a tracheotomy has been placed. Speech therapists collaborate with nurses and respiratory therapists to assess if the patient can tolerate a speaking valve.
"It was fun to see what they do and what our roles are together. Our ultimate goal is to get this patient better talking, potentially breathing on their own with or without oxygen, and maybe even graduating to getting that trach out," said Camee Hladilek, a CVTC respiratory therapy student. "It was nice to work together, and we both had the same goal."
According to instructors with CVTC's respiratory therapy program, the partnership between the two programs is set to continue in the future.