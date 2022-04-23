Doctors seeing more cases of late stage head and neck cancers

(WQOW) - Oncologists say they've seen more people present with late stage head and neck cancers in recent years, and remind people that these cancers are highly preventable.
Head and neck cancers are any kind of cancer that occurs above the shoulders and doesn't effect the brain or eyes.
Dr. Tiffany Glazer, a surgeon for these cancers at UW Health, says since the beginning of the pandemic people have not seen their doctors or dentists as often, so they aren't getting screened. When they finally get a diagnosis, the cancer has become more aggressive.
But Dr. Glazer says the good news is that with some life style changes and getting vaccinated for HPV, the chance of developing a head or neck cancer decreases. And early detection makes for easier treatment.
"Typically we think of head and neck cancers as being related to smoking and drinking," Dr. Glazer said. "But recently, I would say in the last five to ten years, we've seen a trend in association with the HPV virus. And these types of cancers are actually highly treatable and highly curable."
Dr. Glazer adds that some signs of these kinds of cancers include masses on the neck, and ulcers or lesions in the mouth. If you see or feel any irregularity in your neck, head, or face, contact your doctor.