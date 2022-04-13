Spread education, not infections during STD awareness month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In April, STD Awareness Month is a time to spread education, not infections.
Communicable disease division manager and registered nurse Jackie Krumenauer of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said the most common sexually transmitted infections in our community are gonorrhea and chlamydia.
The number of gonorrhea cases significantly increased from 2016 to 2018, but for the last few years, numbers for both infections have remained stable.
In 2021, there were 123 reported cases of gonorrhea and 403 of chlamydia in the county.
The two ways to prevent getting and STD are one, not having sexual intercourse, or two, using a barrier method such as condoms to prevent the passing of possibly infected bodily fluids.
Krumenauer said a big issue is when people have no symptoms such as discharge or abdominal pain, they don't feel the need to get tested, but health experts recommend getting tested whenever you enter a new relationship or have a new partner in order to prevent more serious problems.
"They can cause more serious infections. For women, they can include pelvic inflammatory disease which can lead to serious illness and if untreated, can lead to infertility," Krumenauer said.
Health officials said gonorrhea and chlamydia are treatable and curable with antibiotics.
If you believe you might have an STD, the health department's family planning clinic offers low or no cost, confidential STD testing for everyone.