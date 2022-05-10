UW-Eau Claire researchers studying nicotine use in Eau Claire youth

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire nursing students are trying to answer this question: how easily can adolescents in Eau Claire find nicotine products?
One student, Nicole Wolfe, said it turns out anyone can find nicotine products very easily, including youth.
She said she was surprised at how accessible these products are.
"Not all commercial tobacco products are placed behind the counter," Wolfe said. "In fact, they do have a couple self-service options and displays, and some of those displays are next to child products, like candy or chips."
She teamed up with two other students, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, and assistant professor of nursing, Dr. Lorraine Smith, to survey 46 retailers that were close to schools in Eau Claire County.
They found that ENDs, or electronic nicotine delivery systems, are marketed to children in Eau Claire by using bright colors and flavors like fruits and candies that were banned in traditional cigarettes but remain legal in vaping products.
That's led to an increase in nicotine use among the city's youth population, even at schools. In Eau Claire, there was a 142% increase in END use by high schoolers between 2015 and 2019.
Smith said most smokers begin developing that habit before the age of 18. She worries that kids who pick up the habit accidentally will quickly develop an addiction that can last a lifetime.
"I have not only a professional interest in this topic but also a personal one," Smith said. "I have three grandkids that attend school here in Eau Claire and I worry about their future health, as well as the experimentation that goes on during those years, and the peer pressure. I'm hoping that my research will have an impact on them."
The group presented their findings to legislators in Madison and hope they can help stop the epidemic that is youth nicotine use.
They said next steps are expanding education on just how harmful any nicotine can be for minors, and on the legal side, tightening restrictions on flavored products.