UW Health lupus clinic improving disease detection

(WQOW) - A new study shows that Wisconsin’s only multidisciplinary clinic for lupus patients with suspected kidney disease cut the time to diagnosis by 40% and improved other measures of health care quality for those patients.
The study looked at outcomes for patients with lupus nephritis, a complication of lupus in which the body’s immune system attacks the kidneys.
Lupus and lupus nephritis are the leading causes of mortality in young, diverse women. Improving outcomes for those patients is vital, which is why Dr. Shivani Garg dedicates her career to doing so.
"They're not very common diseases, but they're also not uncommon diseases. Knowing more about the disease, creating more awareness about the disease, can improve early diagnosis, and treating patients in timely fashion," Garg said.
After the clinic that Garg is in charge of became established, the time for completion of a kidney biopsy, which is the gold standard test needed to diagnose the disease, dropped from an average of 26 days to 16 days.