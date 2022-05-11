Wisconsin doctor developing vaccine to help fight prostate cancer

MADISON (WQOW) - When people consider vaccines, many think about the pandemic and about preventing illness. However, one UW Health researcher is doing work on cancer vaccines.
Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men in the United States and poses a serious public health threat. Dr. Douglas McNeel of UW Health does work specializing in increasing the immune system's defense against prostate cancer via immunotherapy, which takes the form of a vaccine.
The vaccines McNeel is developing are still vaccines, but they are not preventative. Instead, they aim to treat patients that already have cancer by teaching the immune system fight off cancer cells.
"Basically we use vaccines to create a tissue rejection response, to remove or eliminate any remaining prostate cancer cells, that was our original goal," he said.
Today, clinical trials of those vaccines are underway in Madison, Wisconsin, subject to rigorous testing and review monitored by the FDA.
But the research has come a long way; 10 years ago there were almost no immunotherapy treatments, and today a third of men who have prostate cancer receive some sort of immunotherapy treatment.