Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 203 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON                KANDIYOHI             MCLEOD
MEEKER                RENVILLE              SHERBURNE
SIBLEY                STEARNS               WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
RAMSEY                SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

FREEBORN              LE SUEUR              NICOLLET
RICE                  STEELE

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

CHIPPEWA              POPE                  SWIFT

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BENSON, BLAINE,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, GLENWOOD,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, OSCEOLA,
OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS,
SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA,
AND WILLMAR.

Wisconsin doctor developing vaccine to help fight prostate cancer

Wisconsin doctor developing vaccine to help fight prostate cancer

MADISON (WQOW) - When people consider vaccines, many think about the pandemic and about preventing illness. However, one UW Health researcher is doing work on cancer vaccines.

Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men in the United States and poses a serious public health threat. Dr. Douglas McNeel of UW Health does work specializing in increasing the immune system's defense against prostate cancer via immunotherapy, which takes the form of a vaccine.

The vaccines McNeel is developing are still vaccines, but they are not preventative. Instead, they aim to treat patients that already have cancer by teaching the immune system fight off cancer cells.

"Basically we use vaccines to create a tissue rejection response, to remove or eliminate any remaining prostate cancer cells, that was our original goal," he said. 

Today, clinical trials of those vaccines are underway in Madison, Wisconsin, subject to rigorous testing and review monitored by the FDA.

But the research has come a long way; 10 years ago there were almost no immunotherapy treatments, and today a third of men who have prostate cancer receive some sort of immunotherapy treatment.

