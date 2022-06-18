With Father's Day in mind, Mayo Clinic doctors remind men to be mindful of their health

(WQOW) - With Father's Day in mind, Mayo Clinic wants men to be mindful of their health.
Men are sometimes uncomfortable seeing a doctor for their medical issues, but health officials with Mayo say that some of the best medicine is preventative medicine.
Dr. Tobias Kohler said that sometimes problems with erections are early indicators of other cardiovascular issues, and could predate a heart attack or stroke.
"It's one of the many examples of how some problems can tell us more information than just that individual structure. That's why it's so important to go in and be checked as we age," he said.
Health officials also talked about the importance of prostate cancer screenings. Dr. Jeff Karnes said early detection can potentially save men from severe symptoms, and ultimately increase their chances of survival. Prostate cancer is the second leading cancer cause of death in men in the U.S.
Karnes said while some men don't have symptoms with prostate cancer, there are symptoms to look out for.
"Some things that I think men should seek immediate attention for is a sudden change in urination, and symptoms that could be attributed to an urinary tract infection," he said.
Both doctors say that even though some men are uncomfortable going to the doctor unless absolutely necessary, getting screened for these illnesses can save a life.