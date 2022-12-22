Dangerous wind chills upon us as Winter Storm Warning continues to bring stronger winds with even cooler air

Wind chills are now down to almost -35° in some areas, which in these conditions, frostbite can occur in less than 20 minutes.
Wind speeds are also increasing now with winds around 15 mph+ and gusts seeing 20+ mph.
More intense winds and chillier wind chills are expected throughout the night into tomorrow.
A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for all of western Wisconsin starting at 6 am Friday, December 23rd and ending at 6 am Saturday, December 24th.
DO NOT TRAVEL!
Visibility will be near 0 for extended periods of time. Sustained winds will range from 20 to 30 mph late Thursday and continue at that pace through early Saturday.
Wind gusts will be upwards of 50 mph. This is a very dangerous situation.